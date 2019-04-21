JK yearning for change: Mir

April 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Stating that State was yearning for big a change, the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President and Party Candidate from Anantnag Parliamentary Constituency, Ghulam Ahmad Mir said that the ensuing elections were the fight between constructive and opportunist politics, in which the defeat of betrayal & opportunism was highly inevitable.

Mir also said that people of entire Kashmir valley especially the South Kashmir were well aware about the toffee milk gibe, besides dual standards of PDP, which has sacrificed its agenda and consciousness for power by not caring about the urges and aspirations of people who voted for them during 2014 elections.

Mir who was leading a mega roadshow in Dooru Assembly Segment of Anantnag District addressed series of public meetings and sought people’s support to end the political exploitation and betrayal on the part of PDP.

PDP is in habit of seeking forgiveness, from time to time, after surrendering its consciousness and agenda for the sake of coming into power and is now desperate enough about the poll outcome, which is going to disappoint it (PDP), Mir said