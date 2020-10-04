J&K women can prove catalyst for positive change: Bukhari

October 04, 2020 01:00:00 | RK News

Apni Party holds women convention of district Srinagar

Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Saturday envisaged the vast and pivotal role for women in bringing a positive change in every sphere of life in any civilised society.

Bukhari was addressing a Women Convention of Apni Party district Srinagar, organised at the Party office in Lal Chowk Srinagar.

“Like any other part of the civilized world, the women in J&K have a lead role to play and can become a catalyst of change, right from their homes upto the government level,” Bukhari said, while enumerating the role of women in the Apni Party.

The Apni Party President, however, observed that women empowerment is impossible unless the government works for their quality education and makes them economically empowered. “The government must take all the requisite initiatives to encourage women to pursue academics and make their presence felt everywhere,” Bukhari remarked, adding that a sustained campaign is required for making women empowered and economically self-reliant.

Addressing the convention, Party’s senior vice president Ghulam Hassan Mir said that Apni Party is committed to work for empowerment of women in Jammu and Kashmir. “In any society, we know ladies are equally important as the men. Right from upbringing of children and taking care of other family members to playing a lead role in any government or private sector, women have proved their mettle in almost every field in today’s competitive world,” Mir observed.

He said that ladies can effectively reach out to the unemployed youth and the underprivileged sections of society by way of disseminating different welfare schemes launched by the government from time to time.

“We know different welfare schemes have been launched by the government but lack of their proper implementation has not yielded the desired results on the ground. Apni Party women wing can play an important role in reaching out to the target audience of these schemes and help the unemployed youth and the underprivileged sections to earn a dignified livelihood,” Mir remarked.

He said that women can play guide and an effective communicator so that J&K witnesses peace, progress and prosperity. “The recently announced health insurance scheme of the J&K government is an example where the people should come forward and make this historic scheme successful. Apni Party workers especially the women wing can also play a lead role in dissemination of information among the public about all public welfare schemes including this insurance scheme so that people of J&K take benefits of the top class healthcare facilities across the country,” Mir observed.

Speaking on this occasion, Jeela Rafiquee, educationist and prominent political worker said that women in J&K have excelled in various fields, especially education and have laid an imprint as good academicians, researchers, doctors, engineers and civil services officers. “Alongside men our women are playing an important and useful role in healthy growth of society,” she added.

Rafiquee stressed on the Apni Party women wing to disseminate various women welfare schemes among the economically poor ladies and young women who want to be entrepreneurs to carve out a niche. “Women in J&K are second to none, provided they are made aware and given opportunities at an appropriate time”, she observed while lauding Apni Party leadership for encouraging women and facilitating them to play their useful role in politics.

On this occasion, various other leaders of Apni Party also expressed the hope that Party’s women wing will take a lead role in steering society to peak progress and bringing about the much needed socio-economic changes particularly among the downtrodden and underprivileged segments of the people.