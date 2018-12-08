JK witnesses shocking state of affairs in drug trafficking

Syed RukayaSRINAGAR:
In a spurious drug trafficking case, a report was submitted by Amicus Curie before the Jammu and Kashmir High Court which reveals the shocking state of affairs adopted by the State government.
The report submitted by Amicus Curie, Altaf Haqani, reveals that State government has completely failed to discharge its legal duty to ensure sale and distribution of drugs of standard quality in the State.
It states that the respondents have adopted casual approach in regard to the samples declared not of standard quality during the year 2017-18, supplied by JK Medical Supplies Corporation Ltd (JK MSCL).
It was submitted in the report that instead of ensuring purchase and supply of drugs from top most pharmaceutical manufacturers/companies on best quality basis, JKMSCL have resorted to tendering and thereby making purchases from lowest tenderer by compromising the quality.
It further reveals that the respondents have not fully complied the previous court order dated September 14, 2018, wherein the respondents were directed to furnish the particulars of the officers involved in spurious drug trafficking.
“As a matter of fact, the respondents have chosen to conceal before the court the relevant information as to the details of the officers who had approved the drugs reported as not of standard quality/misbranded besides particulars of civil and criminal action taken against them,” the report stated.
It was submitted in the report that JKMSCL was incorporated with an object to ensure purchase of quality drugs directly by the government from leading manufacturers and supply thereof to the hospitals but due to absence of separate Drug Testing Laboratory the very object of JKMSCL got defeated.
“The menace of bungling infesting the tendering is further multiplied by the absence of a separate Drug Testing Laboratory with the said Corporation,” it said.
It was submitted in the report that the status report furnished by the respondents earlier is completely evasive and misleading as it fails to disclose the nature of administrative action proposed or taken against the concerned manufacturers.
It further stated that the information provided in the status report filed by respondents does not disclose the steps taken for accelerating the adjudication in the prosecution.
“It is also not disclosed as to why the response of the Screening committee continues to be awaited. This is more so because the samples taken pertain to the period of first half of the year 2017.”
The report said that in the absence of any penal action under the Act, the concerned manufacturers have continued to manufacture and distribute the sub-standard drugs tested by the Appellate Laboratory.
“The pendency of consequential action for inordinate period is reflective of casual approach in the matter by the respondents without appreciating the disastrous consequences the same is likely to entail in the patient health/safety,” stated the report submitted by Amicus Curie.
In terms of Drugs and Cosmetics Act, the report reads that Retail License is required to be issued by the Drug Controller in favour of persons possessing qualifications prescribed by the Act and the qualified persons (license holder) is required to remain present in the licensed premises during all working hours.
“On the contrary, the general impression is that the qualified persons (license holders) have employed persons who are otherwise unqualified to dispense the drugs,” it said.
It has been observed in the report that the licensed premises are to be used by the license holders as Clinics where the doctors practice and prescribe the medicines of specified companies/manufacturers having reference to unholy alliance of the license holder- doctor- manufacturer/supplier.
“The practice has not only lead to prescription/administration of unrelated drugs like multi- vitamins, syrups, costly antibiotics, pain killers based on commercial interests and generating latrogenic/physician induced diseases, but has also encouraged unqualified persons in such clinics to act as doctors or pharmacists or nursing orderlies etc.,” it states.
The report further states that the office of Drug Controller in the State also appears to be under-staffed. “Against 15 sanctioned posts of Assistant Drug Analysts only four posts are filled by permanent incumbents and the rest of the posts are vacant,” the report of Amicus Curie reads.
Earlier, court granted two weeks liberty to Amicus Curie to submit the response over the status report submitted by the Principal Secretary to Government, Health and Medical Education department, Atal Dullo.
Amicus Curie, Altaf Haqani had informed the court that the status report submitted by the respondent Principal Secretary to Government, H&ME department is deficient and doesn’t provide details of the officials, who have approved the spurious drugs in J&K.
As per the status report submitted by Principal Secretary H&ME J&K (one of the respondents) before court, almost 69 drug samples have been declared ‘not of standard quality’, during Financial Year April 2017 to March 2018, out of which 58 samples are lifted from open market and 11 samples from JK Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (JKMSCL), a government run agency.
Moreover, 13 drug samples are being declared misbranded. The total number of samples lifted in J&K from open markets and government institutions for the purpose of testing and analyse during the FY April 2017 to March 2018 are 3145, as per the status report.
On 13 September 2018, Amicus Curie, Altaf Haqani filed a response, pointing out that as per news reports, 81% of total drug samples taken by the authorities from Kashmir valley were found sub-standard. In the year 2017-18, the Drug and Food Control Organization lifted several samples of drugs and other healthcare consumables, out of which 69 were found sub-standard. These samples include 30 samples from Jammu Division and 51 samples from Kashmir Division including the samples taken from government run hospitals. Out of the sub-standard drugs, seven drugs stood supplied by JKMSCL, a government run agency, which include antibiotic and life saving drugs.
Pertinently, the court has taken suo-moto cognizance on the basis of media reports about medical corruption and spurious drug trafficking in the State. The media reports revealed the “problems and hardships faced by general public due to medical corruption with regard to exorbitant pricing of drugs; payments and commissions to referring doctors by pharmacists as well diagnostic centres; unnecessary reference of patients for testing to the diagnostic centres and medical examinations without actual need.”