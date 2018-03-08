JK witnesses alarming rise in violence against women: Mehjoor

Riyaz BhatSrinagar:
The domestic violence and sexual harassment cases against women are witnessing alarming rise in Jammu and Kashmir.
On the eve of International Women Day, Chairperson of State Commission for Women (SCW), Nayeema Ahmad Mehjoor said the incidents of violence on womenfolk are growing in the State and needs to be tackled immediately to stop exploitation to women in different fields.
Officials of SCW told Rising Kashmir that in the year 2016, 177 cases were registered in State Women Commission and in 2016-17 more than 335 cases were registered.
They further said more than 175 cases of violence against womenfolk are under investigation.
Most of the cases are related to marital disputes and remaining are related to harassment of women at workplaces
Mehjoor while lamenting over the sexual assault and domestic violence on women said, “The cases regarding the sexual violence and mental harassments comes from both government and private sectors but the majority of the cases are coming from government institutions.”
She added: “Harassment cases are being reported from government institutions including schools, colleges and medical institutions as well.”
When asked about the human trafficking in the valley, Mehjoor said, “There are dozens of human trafficking cases and most of the women who are been brought here belong to Bengal and Bihar.”
Mehjoor said: “The women are brought from other states to Kashmir by brokers and most of them get married to the locals here. The persons who don’t get married due to any problem then look for the girls from outside the state and that is also trafficking.”
Few brokers are doing a trade in human trafficking for the purpose of forced labor, sexual slavery, or commercial sexual exploitation, she said.
“Few brokers are doing a trade in human trafficking for the purpose of forced labor, sexual slavery or forced marriage and the girls from outside the State who have been trafficked here by some brokers were being told that they will be offered job in beauty parlors and other private sectors as well,” Mehjoor said.
From last few years, cases of sexual violence on minors in religious institutions were also registered in the Commission, she said.
Meanwhile, Nayeema Ahmad Mahjoor in her message Wednesday said: “Women have to take lead role in the formation of society and institutions.”
“She (woman) needs to come out of the victimhood mentality and demand with authority, her share in property, jobs and decision making. She has to make institution of marriage very strong which has become vulnerable due to greed and degradation in society,” Mahjoor said in his message on International Women Day.
bhatriyaz.com@gmail.com
