JK witnesses 75.3% voting

30.3% voting in Kashmir division, 84.8% in Jammu: CEO
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Dec 04:
An overall poll percentage of 75.3% was witnessed across the State in the Phase-VII of panchayat polls on Tuesday.
According to the Chief Electoral Officer J&K, Shaleen Kabra, a massive 84.8% polling was witnessed in Jammu division and 30.3% in Kashmir division.
Giving district-wise details, Kabra said that Bandipora witnessed 25.2% polling today, Kupwara 45%, Baramulla 17.8%, Ganderbal 30.9%, Budgam 13.1%, Anantnag 15.5%, Ramban 83%, Reasi 86.7%, Samba 85.5%, Jammu 83.7%, Rajouri 84% and Poonch 86.6%.
Kabra said in the Phase-I of Panchayat Polls held on 17 November 2018, 74.1% polling was recorded across J&K including 64.5% in Kashmir division and 79.4% in Jammu division.
In the Phase-II of Panchayat Polls held on 20 November 2018, overall 71.1% polling was witnessed across the State with an 80.4% polling in Jammu division and 52.2% in Kashmir division.
He said in Phase-III, the State witnessed a poll percentage of 75.2% including 55.7% in Kashmir division and 83.0% in Jammu division.
In Phase-IV, he said, JK witnessed 71.3% voting with 82.4% electors exercising their franchise in Jammu division and 32.3% in Kashmir division.
In the Phase-V of Panchayat Polls overall poll percentage of 71.1% was witnessed across the State with 85.2% polling in Jammu division and 33.7% in Kashmir division.
In the Phase-VI of Panchayat Polls overall poll percentage of 76.9% was recorded across J&K including 17.3% in Kashmir division and 84.6% in Jammu division.