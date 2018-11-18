JK witnesses 74.1% polling

Kashmir turnout 64.5%, Jammu 79.5%
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 17:
Contrary to the recently-held Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls that recorded a low voter turnout, the first phase of the Panchayat polls in the State witnessed a whopping 74.1 percent voting on Saturday.
In Kashmir, 64.5 percent of electorate voted while Jammu recorded an impressive turnout of 79.5 percent, officials said.
Officials said a total of 1.05 lakh of the 1.63 lakh voters exercised their franchise in the Valley.
According to the official figures, in Kashmir, Kupwara recorded the highest turnout of 71.9 percent while Ganderbal recorded the lowest turnout of 11.9 percent in the first phase.
In Jammu, Udhampur recorded the highest turnout of 83.6 percent.
As per official figures, Srinagar district recorded 21.8 percent followed by 30.1 percent in Budgam, 71.9 percent in Kupwara, 69.1 percent in Baramulla, 55.7 percent in Bandipora, 59.7 percent in Leh and 70.9 percent in Kargil.
Similarly in Jammu region, Kishtwar recorded 74.1 percent, Rajouri 78.9 percent, Poonch 78.7 percent, Udhampur 83.6 percent, Doda 80.8 percent, Kathua 80 percent and Ramban 78.2 percent.
Officials said 427 candidates were in the fray for 536 Sarpanch Halqas and 5951 candidates for 4048 Panch wards for the first phase of panchayat polls.
For the first phase, a total of 1886 nominations — 713 in Kashmir and 1,173 in the Jammu division — were received for sarpanch halqas.
The polls were held in 47 blocks, 26 in Kashmir and 21 in Jammu region.
In the Ladakh region, at least 10 blocks, including six in Leh and four in Kargil, went to polls.
These blocks had around 33 panchayats having at least 110 polling stations.
The electorate will decide the fate of 6378 candidates, comprising 427 for the sarpanchs and 5951 for panchs.
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik had asked people to stay away from the polls and called for shutdown.
The major regional parties National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) too had decided not to participate in the local bodies polls.
The last panchayat polls in the State were held in 2011 and there was a record 80 percent voter turnout.
The polling for next eight phases will be held on November 20, 24, 27, 29, and December 1, 4, 8, and 11.