JK witnesses 71.1% voting

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu,
Nov 20: Chief Electoral Officer Shaleen Kabra said 71.1 per cent voted in the second phase of panchayat polls in the state on Tuesday.
According to the CEO, 80.4% polling was witnessed in Jammu division and 52.2% in Kashmir division.
Giving district-wise details, Kabra said that Kupwara witnessed 69.7%, Bandipora 66.3%, Baramulla 11.2%, Ganderbal 27.4%, Anantnag 1%, Kargil, 66.5%, Leh 66.3%, Kishtwar 77.8%, Doda 81.7%, Ramban, 72.3%, Udhampur 83.9%, Kathua 78.7%, Rajouri 83.5% and Poonch 81.7%.
Pertinently, in the Phase-I of Panchayat Polls held on November 17, 74.1% polling was recorded across the State with 64.5% in Kashmir division and 79.5% in Jammu division.
For Phase-III of Panchayat Polls, voting will take place on November 24.