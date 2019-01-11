JK wins gold, 7 bronze in national kickboxing championship

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
J&K won one gold and seven bronze in the in recently conclude National Kickboxing Championship held at Maharana Pratap Sports College Dehradoon from 3 Jan to 6 Jan 2019.
The championship was organized by Uttarakhand Kickboxing Association sanctioned by National Kickboxing Association (Wako India),
Aliza Shah bagged gold while as Kaifa Shah, Anees Bhat, Daaib Bilal, Tarawat Khurshid, Maheen Latif, Sehal Dawood and Ahmed Faraz walked away with bronze medals.
Sports Minister of Uttarakhand Arvind Pandey inaugurated the championship in which 1200 athletes from 22 states participated. Ajaz Rasool Mir of J&K Kickboxing Association and National Kickboxing Coach acted as Tournament Technique Director for this event.
The winners of this event will take part in upcoming International Kickboxing Championship going to be held in Nepal which is being organized by South Asian Kickboxing Association.
Moreover, Anees Ahmad Bhat qualified as National Referee / Judge and was awarded Diploma Certificate. The J&K Kickboxing officials congratulate all the participants and winners of