J&K will soon be militancy free: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that the state of Jammu and Kashmir will soon be miltancy free.
After inaugurating the Ujh bridge, Rajnath said that the state will be militancy free as not only India but international community also had joined hands to fight against it.
He was accompanied by Union MoS Dr Jitendra Singh.
