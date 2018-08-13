JK: Two smugglers arrested, 38 animals rescued

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu
Two smugglers were arrested and 38 animals rescued in four separate incidents in Jammu Kashmir, police said today.
A police team rescued seven animals during a routine patrolling in the Rajouri district last evening, they said, adding the smuggler was arrested on the spot.
An hour later, a police team intercepted a vehicle at Chatyari area of the district and rescued five animals. The smuggler was nabbed, they said.
In a similar incident, police intercepted a truck at Narwal area of the Jammu city and rescued 10 head of cattle last night, they said, adding the smuggler managed to escape.
In the Kathua district, 16 head of cattle were rescued while the smuggler managed to escape, they said.
Cases have been registered in all the smuggling attempts, they said. (PTI)