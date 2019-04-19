JK treasure trove of distinct cultures, heritage: Ganai

April 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, today emphasized upon the need to preserve the treasure-trove of rare manuscripts and valuable artefacts as well raise public awareness about the rich cultural heritage of the State.

As per an official, he made these remarks during his visit to Dogra Art Museum here on Thursday on the occasion of World Heritage Day, which is celebrated every year on April 18.

Ganai, who is also in-charge of Culture Department, said the heritage is shared wealth of our J&K state which is a unique confluence of many distinct cultures and traditions. He said the day should be devoted to taking a pledge to preserve the rich diversity of the State.

Later, the Advisor visited different sections of the Dogra Art Museum which is a repository of unique manuscripts and artefacts.

Deputy Director, Archives, Archeology and Museums, Tsering Tashi and In-charge Dogra Art Museum Dr. Sangeeta Sharma and senior officers were present on the occasion.