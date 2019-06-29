JK traditionally meted out with injustice: Hasnain Masoodi

June 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Pitches for early assembly elections, says situation on ground doesn’t warrant for extension of President’s rule

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Member of Parliament from Anantnag Hasnain Masoodi on Friday said that the state of J&K has traditionally been meted out with injustice, saying the democratic system and the state’s special status have been the key causalities of this discrimination.

While speaking in the parliament over the debate on the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment Bill) 2019, Hasnain Masoodi said the people of Jammu and Kashmir despite throwing their fate with a secular India have been denied fruits of democracy. He said the special status that was assured to the state after Maharaja had signed conditional accession with the Union of India was continuously infringed upon. “It started with the unconstitutional, illegal arrest of Sheikh Sahib, and the unrelenting and unprincipled infringement of the rights of the state which it had acquired through the 1952 Delhi agreement,” he said.

Referring to the reservation for the people living along the International border he said, “The party supports reservations for disadvantaged sections of the society, but the fall out of the bill will have its affect on the reservation in jobs that has already been given to people living along LOC. Until now the people living along the line of control were the sole beneficiaries of the reservation, but now they would have to share their reservation quota with the people living along international border. The proposed reservation for the people living along IB is an extension of the reservation granted to People living along LOC, that means people living along IB and LOC will now have to share from the same pool of reservation. Now we would see more people competing for a specific number of reserved seats. The 3% quota will now comprise of the people living along IB and LOC. This our party believes calls for a second look; which I implore should be left to the state legislature to decide upon,” he said adding, “ our party is not opposed to granting reservation to the people living along IB in J&K, we are of the view that the proposed measure should be left to the state legislature to decide upon.”

Hassnain Masoodi said that the Supreme Court of India had already upheld that any decision on reservation should be an objective one based on thorough statistical account and broad based study. “In this case the government is persistent on bringing out an amendment which is least objective and won’t prove much constructive towards filling the development gap in the border areas. The matter demands systematic study of statistics, demographics and topography, which unfortunately has got a back seat in this case. The measure is fraught with diverse ambiguities, therefore should principally be left to the state legislature to decide upon.”