JK tourism will be promoted vigorously: Navin

July 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

‘Katra pilgrimage will be tapped to boost tourist flow to Kashmir’

Administrative Secretary Tourism Navin Choudhary on Monday said the department of tourism would promote J&K in all the state of the country.

He was speaking here at the lanch ceremony of MoU between Xpress Group and Orion Group for a career counseling and educational consultancy.

He said J&K will be promoted as the round-the-year destination and the travelers from all parts of the country will be attracted to visit J&K’s all three regions.

Navin further said that Kashmir sector can attract huge rush of pilgrims to Holy Shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi at Katra.

He said even if only 10 per cent of the pilgrims at Katra is attracted to Kashmir, it will be huge boost to tourism Valley tourism sector.

He appreciated the new entrepreneurs for opening up avenues for the education of the locals students.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Secretary Tourism Wasim Raja said J&K has all the tourism products to offer for the travelers.

He said the department will make every effort for the tourism promotion and attract good number of tourists to the State.

J&K Hotelier’s Club Chairman Mushtaq Chaya hailed Secy Tourism Navin Choudhary for his visionary leadership.

He said the travel and hospitality sector has lot of hopes on him for taking the tourism sector to newer heights.

Chaya also hailed Right person for the promotion

Earlier, Secretary General Tariq Rashid Ghani delivered the welcome address and informed the gathering about the MoU between Xpress and Orion Group in providing best educational consultancy services to the Kashmiri students.