JK Tourism Deptt participates in TTF Gujarat

Travel shows provide excellent opportunity to showcase tourism products: Tasaduq
Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 14:
Continuing with its marketing campaign, the Department of Tourism, J&K, participated in a three-day Travel Trade Fair (TTF) in Gujarat which began today at Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay Indoor Stadium.
Gujarat Tourism Minister Ganpatsinh Vasava and Mayor of Surat, Dr Jagdishbhai Patel inaugurated the travel show at the J&K pavilion.
The Department of Tourism, J&K, has erected a spacious theme-based pavilion to provide ample space for the local travel agents, hoteliers and houseboat owners to showcase their products.
Director Tourism Kashmir Tasaduq Jeelani said Gujarat is one of the important markets for Kashmir tourism, which needs to be tapped.
“Travel Trade Shows provide a best marketing platform for the state tourism boards and excellent one-on-one opportunity to travel trade professionals to network with the agents and clients from other states to market their companies and also sell tour packages,” he added.
He said hundreds of travel trade professionals from within and outside the country are participating in the travel show where they can portray tourism products of the state.
“Gujarat like Maharashtra and West Bengal are important markets for the J&K Tourism. J&K stall has been receiving good response from the visitors where they are provided information about the State tourism products including upcoming new destinations and also infrastructure developments,” he said.
Earlier, the Department participated in other travel shows in other cities as part of its aggressive marketing campaign to attract travellers to the State.
The Department of Tourism is also organizing Tourism Festival in mid-October in which many leading travel and tour operators, travel portal companies, bloggers, and important personalities from film industry, will be invited for Kashmir tourism promotion, the Director said.