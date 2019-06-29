JK Tourism Deptt participates in SKAL Asia Congress at Bengaluru

June 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Department of Tourism, J&K, participated in the 48th Session of the four-day SKAL Asia Congress which began at Bangalore.

Director Tourism, Kashmir Nisar Ahmad Wani along with eight members of SKAL Kashmir Chapter are attending the Congress to promote Kashmir as the choicest tourist destination of the country.

The Department has also set up its stall at the SKAL Congress wherein distribution of comprehensive publicity and promotional material to the visitors will continue.

SKAL International is the world's largest professional organisation of tourism industry leaders, promoting global tourism, and networking among them.

Director Tourism Kashmir said the SKAL Congress is a good platform to showcase the State's tourism products among the tourism industry leaders from across the globe.

"State's SKAL members have also turned up for the Congress to promote the State and also network with their counterparts for business opportunities," he said.

Hundreds of delegates from around 82 member countries are participating in this Congress making it one of the biggest global platforms to promote the State's tourism products.

On the occasion, Director Tourism interacted with the leading tour operators and destination management companies from within and outside the country and informed them about the State's vast tourism potential and Government's initiative on infrastructure development.

He also interacted with the media persons and urged them to promote Kashmir as the safest destination to travel.

President of SKAL Kashmir Chapter M Ibrahim Siah said they received a good response from the visitors and delegates from around the globe who assured to promote Kashmir in their travel itineraries.