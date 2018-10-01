JK Tourism Deptt participates in IITM Mumbai

Kashmir is safe destination for tourists: Tasaduq Jeelani
SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 30:
Continuing with its marketing campaign, the Department of Tourism, J&K participated in another 3-day travel show India International Travel Mart at MMRDA Grounds, Mumbai which began on September 28 and concluded today.
Director Tourism Kashmir, Tasaduq Jeelani along with other officials participated in the travel show to showcase J&K state tourism potential and also attract tourists to the state in Autumn and Winter seasons.
The Department of Tourism, J&K, had erected a spacious theme-based pavilion to provide ample space for the local travel agents, hoteliers and houseboat owners to showcase their products.
Director Tourism Kashmir Tasaduq Jeelani said Maharashtra is one of the important markets for Kashmir tourism, which needs to be tapped.
“Travel Trade Shows provide a best marketing platform for the state tourism boards and excellent one-on-one opportunity to travel trade professionals to network with the agents and clients from other states to market their companies and also sell tour packages,” he added.
Notably, India International Travel Mart Mumbai provides a leading platform for the international travel community to come together and display existing travelling services as well as introduce new ones to audiences from across the country.
IITM is the place to connect with a global network of key decision makers of the travel industry and executives from the travel-trade.
Tasaduq Jeelani said hundreds of travel trade professionals from within and outside the country are participating in the travel show where they can portray tourism products of the state.
“States like Maharashtra, West Bengal and Gujarat are important markets for the J&K Tourism. J&K stall has been receiving good response from the visitors where they are provided information about the State tourism products including upcoming new destinations and also infrastructure developments,” he said.
Earlier, the Department participated in other travel shows in other cities as part of its aggressive marketing campaign to attract travellers to the State.
The Department of Tourism is also organizing Tourism Festival in mid-October in which many leading travel and tour operators, travel portal companies, bloggers, and important personalities from film industry, will be invited for Kashmir tourism promotion, the Director said.
On the sidelines of the travel show, Tasaduq Jeelani also interacted with media persons and apprised them how safe Kashmir was for travelers.
He said Kashmir was as safe as any other places in the world.
He also quoted the reports of National Crime Records Bureau, which states that J&K is the only state in India having zero crime against tourists.
“We have every product to offer for every taste of tourists and Kashmir is known for hospitality. Now not only tourists enjoy their visits, but many families from other states are organizing wedding functions in Kashmir’s picturesque locations,” he said.
He urged visitors at the travel show that the department of tourism will provide them any kind of assistance during their holidays in Kashmir.