JK Tourism Coordination Committee holds meet

Seek industrial power tariff benefits to hotels
Seek industrial power tariff benefits to hotels
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
J&K Tourism Coordination Committee has criticized Power Development Department for overruling government announcements of charging power tariffs to the hoteliers at par with the industrial units.
In a statement, JK Tourism Coordination Committee said it held the meeting at Radisson Blu Jammu chaired by PHDCCI Kashmir Chairman Mushtaq Ahmad.
The meeting was among others attended by President Hotel & Restaurant Association, Katra and Co-Chairman PHDCCI Jammu Region Rakesh Wazir, President Jammu Hotel, Restaurant and Bar Association Kuldeep Wahi, Secretary Hotel and Restaurant Association Northern India RD Anand, Raju Choudhary and Sidhant Choudhary Ramada Jammu, Chander Gupta of Fortune Raviera Jammu, Chander Shekher of KC Residency, Vikram Gupta of Radisson Blu Jammu.
The members in the meeting showed resentment over the latest move of power development department for not charging power tariff at par with industrial rates.
The members said Finance Department issued order No.267-FD of 2018 dated 30.05.2018 allowing PDD to charge power tariffs to the hoteliers at industrial rates.
The Coordination Committee has urged the Governor to intervene into the matter.
The Co-ordination Committee expressed concern over the GST on hotels, guest houses etc.
It said the refund of GST had been started to industries but the refund to hotels is still awaited.
The Committee urged government to start promotion of J&K tourism immediately in an aggressive way across the country.