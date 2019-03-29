J&K Tourism continues promotional campaign

March 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Organises another travel show at Pune

As a part of confidence building measures, J&K Tourism Department in collaboration with Travel Agents Society of Kashmir (TASK) organised another Tourism Conclave at JW Marriot at Pune. A 30 member delegation was headed by Director Tourism Kashmir Nisar A Wani.

The delegation includes houseboat owners, hoteliers and travel agents and tourism sector professionals to interact with the tour operators to push for tourist flow to Kashmir. Dr Vishwas Kelkar , President Travel Agents Association of Pune and Behram P Zadeh and Chapter Chairman TAAI Pune Sanjay Nahar, Founder Sarhad Foundation were present on the occasion.

Giving information about the various initiatives Director Tourism Kashmir said Tourism Conclaves are being held in various cities across India including Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad apart from Malaysia and Thailand.

Jammu Kashmir and Maharashtra have traditionally been very connected with each other as far as the tourism industry is concerned. J&K has the privilege of receiving the highest number of travellers from the State of Maharashtra especially from Pune.

J&K, which is number one tourism destination as for as its pristine glory is concerned, enjoys full support from the people of Maharashtra and also by its Bollywood filmmakers for long.

It is in the light of the love shown by the people of Maharashtra that the Department of Tourism J&K Government along with the travel and hospitality sector of the State conduct road shows throughout the country, attended Travel Marts in the cities like Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur to strengthen this bond further.

More than 100 travel agents, tour operator, destination management companies, tourism promoters from Pune and adjoining areas like Kolhapur, Akola, Nasik, Aurngabad and other cities of Maharashtra participated in the event to show their support for the tourism sector of the J&K State.