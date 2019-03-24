JK Tourism Conclave in Mumbai to revamp tourist footfall

March 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Continuing with its promotional programme, the J&K Hoteliers Club in association with the department of tourism Kashmir is organising 'J&K Tourism Conclave' in Mumbai on March 25, 2019 in which around 200 leading travel agents, tour operators, destination management companies, representatives media houses from Maharastra are participating.

Advisor to Governor Khurshid A Ganai will be the chief guest on the occasion. Secretary Tourism Rigzin Samphel, Director Tourism Nisar Ahmad Wani are also participating in the Conclave who will be interacting with the travel agents, media persons and apprise them about the J&K’s tourism potential and also safety of the travellers in Kashmir.

Maharashtra Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar Jain will be one of the main guests on the occasion.

Around 20 representatives from hoteliers, travel agents from Kashmir, Jammu, Ladakh and Katra headed by Chairman J&K Hotelier’s Club Mushtaq Chaya will be leaving on Sunday for Mumbai who will use their influences and contacts to ramp up tourism promotion campaign.

Chaya said the tourist footfall has been very low in the past two months which is a cause of worry for the travel and hospitality sector.

“J&K is the best choice for tourism in India but unfortunately this state receives the lowest footfall of travellers. We were going good in January but one incident drastically affected tourist flow to Kashmir. There is an impression among travellers that Kashmir is not safe and we need to assure them that everything is fine in Kashmir,” he said.

"Kashmiris are most loving and peaceful people and service providers are making the visits of travellers memorable."

Chaya said Maharashtra has traditionally been the largest market for the J&K especially for Kashmir which needs to be revived.

“We have invited leading travel agents from Maharashtra. Around 200 travel agents have given consent for the Tourism Conclave who are actually attracting a good volume of tourists to Kashmir. We need to reassure them of the safety of the travellers and also talk to media persons who can help is spreading positive messages,” said Chaya.

Mushtaq Chaya will be delivering a welcome address in the Tourism Conclave and appeal the tourists to visit Kashmir.