JK to promote lesser known destinations at IATO Convention

Mir BaseeratSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir will be promoting lesser known destinations at 3-day 34th Annual Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) Convention to be held at Vishakhapatnam from 6 September to 9 September 2018.
IATO which is the National body of the tourism industry has over 1600 members covering all segments of Industry.
Jammu and Kashmir Chapter Chairman of IATO Abdul Khaliq Wangnoo said that they would be promoting lesser known and off-beat destinations during the Convention at Vishakhapatnam.
Director Tourism Kashmir Tasaduq Jeelani will also be speaking at the Convention for tourism promotion and sixteen other tour operators are participating,” said Wangnoo.
“Our focus will be on new tourist resorts like Doodhpathri , Bungus valley, Gurez and Yousmarg which receive low tourists footfall,” said Wangnoo.
He said that people have already seen places like Gulmarg and Pahalgam many times “but it is high time that they promoted other equally resorts which most of the travellers are not aware of”.
Wangnoo said that the IATO members are main promoters of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and they are selling Kashmir not in the country only but outside the country as well.
He, however, said Panchayat elections may play spoilsport to our efforts of wooing tourists to Kashmir.
“If there will be any law and order problems during that elections, it would impact tourism severely.”
He said Article 35-A row also impacted tourist footfall as business in the months of July and August was very negligible.
He, however, urged government to upgrade infrastructure and road connectivity to the lesser known places.
“Gurez is one of the best destinations in Kashmir but the road leading to the place from Bandipora is in bad shape,” said Wangnoo.
Khaliq Wangnoo appealed to the governor to look into the matter.
