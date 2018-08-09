JK to privatise power distribution

SAC gives nod to engage Delhi-based company for installing, maintaining meters; bill generation; procuring infrastructure
SAC gives nod to engage Delhi-based company for installing, maintaining meters; bill generation; procuring infrastructure
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 08:
The government Wednesday decided to privatise State’s power distribution with the State Administrative Council (SAC) giving a nod to engage a New Delhi-based company for installing and maintaining meters, generating bills and procuring infrastructure.
The SAC, which met here under the chairmanship of Governor Narinder Nath Vohra gave a nod to privatisation of State’s power.
An official spokesman said in a significant decision aimed at reducing AT&C losses in the power sector and improving metering, the SAC accorded sanction to the engagement of the Rural Electricity Corporation Power Distribution Company Limited (RECPDCL) as PIA on nomination basis for procurement and installation of 9.25 lakh electronic meters in the rural and urban areas of the State, sanctioned under PMDP, DDUGJY and IPDS, at an estimated cost of Rs 282.15 crore.
SAC also gave a nod for engaging RECPDCL as PIA for O&M Services for the upkeep and maintenance of consumer metering in rural and urban areas at an estimated cost of Rs 44.53 crore and managing meter reading and bill generation in rural and urban areas at an estimated cost of Rs 61.32 crore and procurement and installation of 2 lakh smart meters in towns and urban areas of the State at an estimated cost of Rs 126.54 crore.
The SAC also accorded approval to the engagement of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) for execution of Smart Grid Project in J&K at an estimated cost of Rs 140.55 crore.
The official spokesman said Smart Grid Project would have attributes like Substation Automation System (SAS), Smart Collection Mechanism (SCM), Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), Outage Management System (OMS), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) System and Peak Load Management (PLM).
PGCIL is being entrusted the job of execution of Smart Grid project for 19 towns and industrial areas in the State.
The proposal was placed before the SAC earlier.
The SAC had decided that the proposal be examined by a Committee comprising Advisor incharge PDD and Administrative Secretaries of Finance, Planning and Power Development Departments particularly in regard to providing the contract to the Central PSUs and also examining the utilization of existing manpower in meter reading operations.
Following the recommendations of the committee, the SAC accorded approval to the proposal including the recommendation that the services of existing 341-meter readers shall be utilized for overall supervision of the metering activities to be tendered out by RECPDCL to the Private Agency and that the Power Development Department shall devise a strategy for utilizing their services in a better way.
The official spokesman said the State was presently faced with the challenge of reducing high level of AT&C losses, which have been at 60 percent during the financial year 2016-17.
He said this high percentage of AT&C losses is one of the reasons for continuance of gap between demand and supply.
The reduction of AT&C losses is not only essential for revenue realization but is equally important for providing reliable and quality power to all categories of consumers, the official spokesman said.
He said the vision of government was to accomplish 24X7 power for all by 2019 in a time-bound manner which cannot be accomplished unless 100 percent consumer metering is achieved.