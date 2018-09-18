J&K to participate sub-junior baseball championship

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
The Jammu and Kashmir Baseball Association, JKBA is all set to participate in upcoming 27th Sub Junior National Baseball Championship scheduled to be held at Pali Marwar, Rajasthan organised by the Rajasthan Baseball Association under the auspices of Amateur Baseball Federation of India held from September 21st , 2018.
JKBA has picked up the probables during the selection trials and properly screening of the squad at Polo Ground, Srinagar successfully under the close supervision of Nuzhat Ara, Divisional Sports Officer, Kashmir and Riyaz Ahmad Khan, Manager, Polo Ground, Srinagar J&K State Sports Council for the onward journey to Pali Marwar, Rajasthan.
The state contingent comprising of 16 players and 2 officials which include coach and manager will represent the state under the banner of J&K State Sports Council.