JK to participate in SKAL Asia Congress in Bangalore

May 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

State’s travel agents will make their maiden participate in the 48th Skal Asia Congress to be held in Bengaluru from June 27 to June 29, 2019.

Skål International is world largest professional organisation of tourism industry leaders around the world, promoting global tourism, networking among them self and friendship Skal International works on a principle of “doing Business among friends” through global networking.

Chairman of SKAL Srinagar Chapter Ibrahim Siah said a delegation of 12 tourism professionals who SKAL members from Jammu and Srinagar will participate in this event.

He said ways and means of increasing tourism and its products will be deliberated upon by the members besides increasing mutual cooperation and understanding.

The event will be followed by the World’s largest Miami Cruise Tourism Convention to be held for 7 days in USA where at least where in around 5000 members of SKAL will attend.

SKAL has also invited ex- tourism Secretary Farooq Shah to speak during the 3-day congress, said Ibrahim Siah.