JK to get Gas Network

Amendment approved in Gas Pipeline Act
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 28:
In today’s world, Natural Gas is the cleanest form of energy and is a non-pollutant. It is extremely useful both for heating and cooking purposes. There is a worldwide movement towards a Gas based economy with increasing use of Natural Gas in transport, industrial and domestic sectors.
Recognizing this, a nationwide City Gas Distribution network has been started across the Country.
Presently, Jammu and Kashmir is one of the few states which does not have a gas pipeline entering the state. One of the impediments to the expansion of the National Gas Grid to J&K were certain provisions in our Jammu & Kashmir Underground Public Utilities (Acquisition of Rights of User in Land) Act 2014, because of which projects could not be implemented.
The State Administrative Council (SAC) which met here today under the chairmanship of Governor, ShriSatya Pal Malik approved amendments to the above said Act to increase the time line for completing the gas projects. The existing 2-year time limit was insufficient in view of the distinct topography and hilly terrain of our State which therefore required more time for implementation. This has been increased to 5 years. The increase in time limit will promote the participation of more gas companies in the bidding process once the Right of Way is awarded.
It is hoped that with the proposed amendment, J&K will have a gas pipeline to Srinagar by the end of year 2019 and City Gas Distribution network’s in Jammu, Srinagar and other major towns within the next 18-24 months.