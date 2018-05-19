JK to get 25,000 cr development projects: Modi

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reached Leh division of the state on Saturday morning, said that the State of Jammu Kashmir would get development projects worth Rs. 25,000 crore.
He said: “Jammu Kashmir is going to get development projects worth Rs. 25,000 crore. These projects will have a positive impact on the people of the state.”
He said that there is great scope for agricultural growth across the state of Jammu Kashmir.
Modi is on a day-long visit to the state of Jammu Kashmir.