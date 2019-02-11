JK teakwondo finishes 2nd at Cadet National championship 

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
J&K Taekwondo team has been awarded as overall 2nd runner up in the 4th Cadet National Kyorugi and Poomsae Taekwondo championship which was held from 5th to 8th February 2019 at J.N. Indoor stadium, periyamedu, Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
The championship was organized by Taekwondo Federation of India (TFI), which is recognized by Indian Olympic Association (IOA).
Jammu and Kashmir bagged 3 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze in the championship with the support of chief coach Master Atul Pangotra who is serving as physical education teacher in the department of youth services and sports (YSS) and is also the youngest Referee chairman of Taekwondo Federation of India (TFI) accompanied by the assistant team coach Tashi Tundup (National Medalist).
The medal winners in Poomsae category Kushagra Sharma (Jammu), Zeeshan Mehndi (SAI-Kargil) and Sonam Chospal (SAI-Kargil) shared the gold medal podium, while as Soham Sharma (Jammu) secured bronze medal.
The medal winners in Kyorugi category Achutam Dev Singh (Jammu) secured the silver medal, while as Kushagra Sharma (Jammu) secured the bronze medal.
J&k Taekwondo Association congratulates all medal winners and team managing staff including Chief coach Mr. Atul Pangotra (PET, YSS/Referee chairman, TFI), Mr. Zaheer Abbass Khan (Treasurer JKTA), Brinder Singh Manhas (National Referee) and assistant team coach Mr. Tashi Tundup (National Medalist).
Atul Pangotra while speaking to media officials after this huge achievement said, "I am highly thankful of DG. Youth services and sports department Dr. Saleem-ur-rehman who granted me permission to accompany the team
taekwondo."