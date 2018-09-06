JK: Suspected JeM operative attempts suicide

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) operative tried to commit suicide following his arrest in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, police said on Thursday.
Feroz Ahmad Hajam, a suspected Jaish operative, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with an FIR registered earlier this year, a police spokesperson said.
"During the course of questioning, the suspect went to attend nature's call. While in the washroom, he attempted to take his life by slitting his throat," he said.
The spokesperson added that Hajam was given immediate medical attention and rushed to a hospital in critical condition.
"Necessary legal actions have been initiated," he said. (PTI)