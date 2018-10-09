J&K suffers second consecutive defeat

rukayasyed@gmail.com
Syed RukayaSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir U19 cricket team lost two consecutive matches in a row in the ongoing Vinoo Mankand Trophy One Day Limited Overs Zonal League 2018-19.
In the recent match, played on Monday against Himachal at SMS Stadium, Jaipur, JK team failed to deliver with bat resulting in its heavy defeat.
JK after winning the toss could only manage to post the meager target of 169 runs giving an easy battle for Himachal.
The opening pair of JK, Qamran Iqbal and skipper Jiyad Nazir Magrey gave a firm start and added 49 runs on board before the dismissal of Jiyad in 10th over of the innings on his individual score of 8 runs off 24 deliveries.
The wickets on the other end were tumbling at crucial junctures but Qamran stood firm on the crease and played a promising innings and added some crucial runs in the team score.
The plight of JK was further compounded when the team lost Qamran, after hitting the classy 55 runs which include six-boundaries, one-six and 21-singles, on the team score of 90 runs in 25.1 overs.
After Qamran’s dismissal, Musaif Ajaz tried to do some damage control and added 22 runs off 58 balls before he was sent back to pavilion.
The team was struggling on 115 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 37.1 overs but Govind Sharma, who batted on number six, showed temperament and played a much needed knock of 35 runs while facing 63 deliveries before being caught on the bowling of Shourya Garg in penultimate delivery of 47th over.
Himachal used seven bowlers to restrict and bundle out the whole JK team on gettable 168 runs which also include 11 runs in the form of extras.
Shivam Sharma was the most successful bowler, who bowled his quota of 10 overs giving away 34 runs and scalped 3. Shourya Garg and Hrtik Kalia claimed two wickets each while Prikshit Kashyap and Harsh Jamwal managed to pick one wicket each.
In the second installment, Himachal chased the target of 169 runs in 43.4 overs for the loss of three wickets.
After losing the first wicket in the shape of Kushal Pal on paltry 13 runs in 5.4 overs, Vaibhav Sharma, the opening batsman, leading from the front anchored the innings with Prashant Tomar, who was later caught out by Kanhaiya Wadhawan on the bowling of Govind Sharma on his individual score of 35 runs off 42 deliveries in 22.1 overs.
Displaying his batting credentials, Vaibhav blasted a match winning unbeaten ton which include 26 singles, 14 boundaries and a six respectively off 149 deliveries and wrapped the match in style with seven wickets in hand with the help of Rohit H Narang (21 runs) and Deepinder Singh Rana (unbeaten 2 runs).
There was not much work for the bowling side as the score was easy to chase. However, Sajid Ayoub, Taizeem Younus Tak and Govind Sharma managed to clinch one wicket each for their team.
Meanwhile, it is the second consecutive defeat for JK in the ongoing Vinoo Mankand Trophy. Earlier, JK was defeated by a huge margin of 90 runs in a match played against Saurashtra.
Pertinently, the JK U-19 team was selected for Vinoo Mankand Trophy 2018-19 on 1st October 2018 by the juniors’ Selection Committee, comprising Shahid Parvez, Surinder Singh Bagal, Fayaz Hazare and Shaikh Sajjad.