JK suffers enormously due to political exploitation: Congress

June 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president, Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Sunday alleged that J&K has been the victim of misrule and mismanagement on the part of previous coalition government—while having suffered enormously due to the political exploitation.

He also said that prevailing situation in JK especially in valley was the biggest failure of Centre Govt on all fronts.

PCC President was addressing a meeting of senior party leaders at Verinag, emphasizing them to reach out to people for resolution of their problems, as that, the people have suffered enormously in absence of elected government in the state.

Addressing the meeting, Mir said Jammu and Kashmir has been the victim of political exploitation by PDP BJP and NC, who are equally responsible for the damages caused to development & Peace in JK.

The peaceful atmosphere created due to the strenuous efforts put in by the Congress Party received setbacks due to the contradiction in the approach of the previous PDP BJP bonhomie who will continue to remain the source behind the prevailing situation and political uncertainty in JK.

Mir said the work done by the UPA I UPA II for the peace and inclusive development in JK has been undone by the Centre and previous State Govt as their approach and policies remained disappointing leading to the disillusionment among the people.

Congress Party feels anguished over the future of the State which seems to be bleak under ruling dispensation at Centre and cautioned that any misadventure with regard to J&K State would be disastrous for which Centre Govt will be fully responsible.

Mir also urged the Party cadres get connected with the people at grass roots level and highlight their issues for resolution. The meeting threadbare discussed the developmental scenario in JK and expressed concern over the lack of development and rising unemployment in JK, which was the root cause of restlessness among the youth in JK.