JK suffers 3rd consecutive defeat

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
Continuing its deplorable display in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy season 2018-19, Jammu and Kashmir senior cricket team yet again faced a humiliating defeat against Haryana on Sunday at Sir Ramachandra Medical College, Chennai.
JK team showed terrible show in all departments and was bowled out on mere 108 runs in 34.3 overs which is ironically, the highest score of JK team so far in this season of Vijay Hazare.
After winning the toss, JK once again failed to set a respectable target. The top order yet again flattered which triggered the collapse of whole team.
None of the batsmen showed intention to knit partnership and failed to play even the full quota of 50 overs. The scoreline of JK team was mirror image of previous two games and the appalling figures of the third match of JK team read, 19, 10, 25, 1, 3, 6, 1, 5, 17, 16, 1 runs, setting the target of 109 runs for Haryana.
From the bowling side, H V Patel, A R Mishra, Arun Chaprana and J J Yadav ripped apart the top order of JK team while R K Tewatia scalped couple of crucial wickets.
In reply, Haryana had a shaky start but unlike JK, the middle order batsmen anchored the innings and marshalled the team towards victory.
From JK side, Aquib Nabi, in his List A debut match, stroked three crucial wickets while Irfan Pathan dismissed two top order batsmen.
Giving huge setback to JK team, Haryana chased the target in 36.1 overs and sealed the victory by 3 wickets.
Owing to their “abject surrender”, the consecutive three defeats of JK in the ongoing tournament however exposed the ill preparedness of the team for this season of Vijay Hazare besides raise questions over the team selection and the team is now left to contemplate a reality check.
After analysing the score card of all the three matches that JK team played so far, it becomes evident that the team, which is skippered by Parvez Rasool, is playing according to “whims and fancies”.
The team has managed to score 96, 79 and 108 runs respectively in three matches so far, exposing their poor performance.
Ironically, as per analysis, the batting order has not remained consistent in the three matches so far. Apart from fiddling with the batting order, JK lost early wickets besides failed to stitch partnerships which were the main reasons for their disgraceful defeats.
Much to the shock the bowlers and inexperienced ones were given much preference and were promoted up in the batting line up while the main batsmen were altogether ignored and demoted in the batting order.
In one of the example, Manzoor Ahmad Dar (Pandav), though an explosive and experienced batsman, was demoted to number 8 in batting order during the first match played against Bengal.
In the next match against Tripura, Manzoor was further demoted to number 9 in batting order while Waseem Raza, a bowler, was promoted to number 4,who was then able to score only 2 runs up in the order.
Further more in the third match Manzoor was altogether dropped from the playing XI, who was replaced by bowler, Aquib Nabi.
Despite of the fact that batting has remained a “complete failure” of JK team but it was further weakened by replacing a batsman with bowler which indicates the poor strategy adopted by the skipper.
Moreover, the big guns, Captain Parvez Rasool and mentor-cum player Irfan Pathan, in the JK team were a big disappointment in this tournament so far, as they failed to perform.
Parvez Rasool has failed with both bat and bowl. In batting he was able to score only 4, 15, and 3 runs respectively in three games and has taken only wicket so far in the tournament.
While Irfan Pathan scored 0, 4, 1 runs in three games and has taken a total of 4 wickets so far in the tournament.
The highest individual score for JK team is 25 runs of Paras Sharma so far, who batted on number three spot against Haryana, demoting Shubham Singh Pundir to number 4.
Pertinently, one of the senior Ranji Players, Ian Dev Singh is yet to get an opportunity to open up his arms in Vijay Hazare Trophy however, the players who are not in form are inducted in playing XI.
Instead of learning from last two defeats, the streak of abysmal performances of the JK team continues and shows that the players are more concerned about their match fee than the game.
According to the highly placed sources in the team, the captain of the team, Parvez Rasool and Irfan Pathan are more interested in “team politics” rather than cricket.
“Parvez is giving immense opportunities to the blue-eyed rather than deserving players. He has adopted a discrimination policy for which he is gaining support of Irfan as well. Even Ian Dev has not been given chance in playing XI so far because of his vested interests,” he said.
