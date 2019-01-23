JK sub-junior shine at IRSF rope skipping championship

Abrar Hussain, Zaid Meharaj win medals.
Rising Kashmir News
J&K Sub-Junior Boys team shines at IRSF Rope Skipping National Championship 2018-19 by winning two bronze medals which was organised by Indian Rope Skipping Federation at Shridi Maharashtra from 19th to 22nd January 2019.
The state team consisted of three skippers namely Abrar Hussain and Zaid Mehraj both from The Legends School and Sahil Ahmad from Salsabeel Educational Institute, in which Abrar hussain and Zaid Mehraj won bronze medals for the state in the events of 30 seconds speed and 30 seconds double under.
Mean while the president of Rope Skipping Association of J&K Riyaz Wani congratulated the whole team especially to the medal winners and said this is just beginning and said that game of rope skipping will be spread in all districts of the State of J&K. The team was escorted by the state coach Ahsan Ali.