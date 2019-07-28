JK students of Aryans Group shine at 9th Convocation

July 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh held its 9th Convocation (Part-A). Vice Chancellor, Punjabi University, Patiala, Prof. (Dr.) BS Ghuman was the Chief Guest while Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group presided over the function.

Around 250 Engineering, Management, B. Ed students of Aryans were conferred degrees.

Dr. B.S Ghuman while giving the convocation address congratulated the students.

Ghuman said that Aryans is among the top Colleges of Punjabi University which is doing good job in overall development of its students.

He congratulated the management of Aryans which was started with just 100 students and one College and now is imparting quality education to over 3500 students in seven Colleges including Engineering, Law, Management, Nursing, Pharmacy, Degree & Education.

Ghuman advised the graduates and post graduates to register themselves at their employment exchange offices at their respective districts so that they can be contacted for the various job openings in their state as well as across the Country.

Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group while congratulating the students said that it’s a proud moment for Aryans to add these young talents for the progress of the Society. Kataria said that we don’t need Funds from our alumni, but we want these students to Earn Name and Fame for themselves, Society and their Nation in the coming years.

Principal, Dr. Raman Rani Gupta presented the report about the college and the various academic and other achievements of the college. She mentioned that apart from academics, the college students are active in sports, cultural, innovations and other extracurricular activities.

Director, Prof. B.S Sidhu; Principal, Dr. Raman Rani Gupta; Registrar, Steven Jawinda; Prof. Krishan Singla, Kapil Dev etc were also present on the occasion