JK students of Aryans develop new version of Ramadan App

May 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

To serve the Muslim community for time management during Ramadan, four JK girls of Computer Engineering branch at Aryans College of Engineering have launched the new version of “Ramadan App”. The necessary changes according to the Ramadan Kareem-2019 have been made in the App. These JK girls have particularly designed the App for the residents of Jammu & Kashmir region and timings have been set for that particular region. Girls intend to make further changes for other regions as well.

The app has been designed in a manner to ease the Muslim community for their fasting timings during Ramadan. The app has been updated with the Morning Sehar time and evening Iftar time as per the Ramadan season.

The app features an automatic alarm which would buzz in the morning at Sehar time to awake them and in evening at the Iftar time to remind them for their meals. The app is available on Google Play Store.

B. Tech girl students namely Mehwish Rashid and Bisma Parveen who hail from Srinagar while Pooja Safaya and Mansi Salaria who hail from Jammu have set a true example of universal brotherhood and respect for the religion of each other by developing this app which would help the entire community in time management.

Dr Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group said that Aryans has always motivated its students for the innovations and work on live projects which could bring a revolution in them and society. He said that Kashmiri students possess the instinct to work in this direction and hence they have always been supported for their ideas.

Students while speaking said that this app would solve the problem of those Muslim people who find tough to match the variations in sehar time in the auspicious the month of Ramadan due to various physical or biological factors. Though it’s a small initiative from our side for our community added JK girls.

Five major innovations done by Aryans students namely “Aryans Android App” in lieu to make campuses paper-free, “Aryans Save Kashmir App” which was developed for the rescue operation at the time of floods in Kashmir, “ Aryans Life Saving Glove” developed to provide timely assistance to the people prone to the risk of cardiac disease, “Aryans Safety Helmet” to provide timely first aid facility in case disaster happens at construction/ mining/ industrial sites, “eMunshi- Advocate Diary” Android App which will buzz an alarm and remind the lawyers about the important Court Date and cases; “Aryans Shikara App” to book online Shikara’s at Dal Lake; “Aryans Solar Boat” etc were launched and applauded at various government levels and gained interest of many people.

