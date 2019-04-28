JK students dominate in Aryans Chandigarh Academic results

April 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Kashmiri students of Aryans College of Engineering, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh brought laurels to the college by giving 100% result in the final examinations conducted by IKG-PTU, Jalandhar and MRS-PTU, Bathinda.

In B.Tech 1st Year- 1st position was bagged by Karan (Civil) with 7.64 SGPA, 2nd position by Tarun Kumar (Civil) with 7.47 SGPA; In Mechanical 2nd year, 1st the position was bagged by Bilal Ahmad Shah with 8.46 SGPA, 2nd position by Danish Safi with 8.35 SGPA; in Mechanical 3rd Year- 1st position was bagged by Tanya Priya with 84.7%, 2nd position by Uniq with 75.5%, in CSE 2nd Year- 1st the position was bagged by Jyoti Yadav with 7.61 SGPA, in CSE 3rd Year- 1st the position was bagged by - Deepawali with 8.52, 2nd position by Bishma Parveen with 8.43 SGPA; in B.Tech CSE 4th Year- 1st position was bagged by Krushna Bagh and Nitu Kumari Shukla with 85.05%; in CE 2nd Year - 1st position was bagged by Muskaan with 8.48 SGPA, 2nd Position by Sandeep Bhandari with 8.38 SGPA; in Civil 3rd year 1st position was bagged by Umair Ayoub with 8.61 SGPA, 2nd Position by Ayoub Raina with 8.57 SGPA; in CE 4th Year- 1st the position was bagged by Vandana Kumari with 78.7%, 2nd position by Irshad Hassan with 77.05%.

Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group while congratulating the students and faculty said that Aryans JK students are shining in every field like academics, sports, innovations, cultural etc. Their result will inspire & motivate other students from the valley to put their best efforts in academics.

Prof. B.S Sidhu, Director, Aryans Group said that such excellent results by the students and College regularly makes the College one of the most preferred destinations among students. Quality education is the motto of the institution and the result of the students has proved that we have been successful in our endeavours.

Feeling ecstasy over the achievement, the toppers said that this feeling is something which cannot be expressed in words. We are thankful to our teachers and parents, because of whom we are able to make our parents, teachers proud of ourselves.

