JK students at Aryans organize Iftaar party

June 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Students of Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura organized an “Iftar” at its Campus to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan. A statement from the Arayns group said students distributed free Iftar boxes containing dates, Bananas, Biryani, Kheer and juice to the Kashmiri students on the occasion helping them break their fast.

Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group said that the majority of students studying in Aryans are from the valley. He added that earlier also, the JK students along with staff have organized Iftaar parties in Srinagar.

Iftar is the meal eaten by Muslims to break their fast after sunset every day during Ramadan. While fasting, they eat in the morning before sunrise and then don't eat all day until the sun sets. It is very important to breakfast at the one particular time that the calendar says. Many Muslims believe that feeding someone Iftar as a form of charity is very rewarding.

