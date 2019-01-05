JK soon to get ‘voter helpline’

CEO reviews preparedness for launch, asks DCs to put infrastructure in place before January 12
JAMMU:
In run up to General Elections-2019, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer, Shailendra Kumar, on Friday reviewed preparedness for launch of “voter helpline”— a unique initiative to be operated from universal number 1950 for the facilitation of voters.
Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, Secretary Information, Sarmad Hafeez, Director Information, Tariq Ahmed Zargar, Chief General Manager BSNL, J&K, Kulbushan Kumar, Joint Chief Electoral Officer, Raman Kumar Kesar, Dy CEO Anil Salgotraand other senior officers attended the meeting.
Divisional Commissioner, Srinagar, Baseer Khan and all the Deputy Commissioners across the State attended the meeting through Video-Conferencing.
Speaking at the meeting Kumar said the “Voter Helpline” is aimed at making voters more empowered and officials accountable. “It will help the electorate to get complete information about their exact polling booth with serial number in the electoral roll,” he said.
Kumar, while assessing the status of preparations made in this regard so far, exhorted upon the DCs to ensure that all the requisite arrangements including connectivity, manpower and hardware are put in place by 12th January for timely launch of this innovative measure. He had a detailed discussion on several aspects of making these voter helplines operational in a total professional manner. He asked the DCs to immediately report to the concerned, if there is any technical glitch in this process so as to avoid unnecessary delays.
CEO asked the DCs to ensure that this initiative does not suffer for lack of any infrastructural facilities. “Every activity concerning voter helpline is being strictly monitored at the state and national level so it must be taken care of”, he asserted.
The CEO, while emphasizing wide publicity to this initiative also emphasized on roping in J&K Bank to facilitate voters with bulk messaging facility. “Information dissemination is crucial to success of any initiative”, he maintained.
Toensure constant monitoring of the functioning of these helpline centres, the CEO asked for installation of CCTV in every centre. He said our motive is to ensure that “1950” voter helpline serves as an effective tool towards redressal of voter’s grievances of any kind.
The CEO asked the DCs to ensure that a firm set up is established in these voter helpline centres as these can be further utilized for redressing the general grievances of public under department schemes. He also asked them to set up efforts for implementation of Voter Verification and Information Programme (VVIP).
He also took stock of printing of electoral rolls in all the district and asked the DCs to make sure that the printing machinery is installed by 15th of January for timely printing.
Regarding the voters who have been left in the special summary revision, the CEO asked to cover those in the continuous revision so that no one is deprived of his right to franchise.
Shailendra Kumar also had a detailed review of preparations of celebration of National Voters Day on 25th January 2019.