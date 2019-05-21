JK situation under control: Army

May 21, 2019 | Press Trust of India

‘87 militants killed in Kashmir this year’

Asserting that the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir is "under control", the Army Monday said 87 militants were killed by troops in militancy-hit Kashmir this year.

General Officer Commanding in Chief (GoC-In-C) Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh said 86 militants were killed this year in the state and vowed that operations against militants will continue.

"The security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in under control," Lt Gen Singh told PTI in reply to a question here.

He said the militant infrastructure across the border was intact and Pakistan is continuing with its anti-Indian activities.

"Pakistan has been continuing with its activities which are mainly anti-India, whether it is violating ceasefire, promoting cross-border infiltration, drug trafficking, narcotics, circulation of fake Indian currency," he said.

He said the neighbouring country wants to continue with its proxy war against India.

"But I must assure you that our efforts to thwart each of these actions is in place and Pakistan will not able to succeed in its designs," Lt Gen Singh said.

He said the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) was peaceful and "we have been able to ensure peace and tranquility with China".

Lt Gen Singh said the established mechanisms for confidence building have ensured that there are no "fraction points" between the two sides.

"If at all there are any kind of transgressions and incursions, which do take place, the established mechanisms take care of that," he added.

He said the forces helped the administration in Jammu and Kashmir to conduct the Lok Sabha polls in a peaceful manner.

"We recently finished with the elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The credit is due to forces and the administration," Lt Gen Singh said.

He said while forces killed a number of militants in over four months in the state, some militants shunned the path of violence and returned to the mainstream.

"During this year, we have been to killed 86 militants so far. Twenty militants were also apprehended. Our operations against militants will continue. A number of militants have been brought back to the mainstream with the help of the parents, teachers and senior citizens," Lt Gen Sinbh said.

He said the Army was able to check and arrest militant activities in south of Pir Panjal in the Jammu region.

At present, there are no confirmed reports about the presence of militants in the region, Lt Gen Singh said.