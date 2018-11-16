JK showcases handicraft, handloom products at India International Trade Fair

Rising Kashmir NewsNew Delhi, November 15:
In the 38th India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2018, which was thrown open today at Pragati Maidan New Delhi, J&K Government has set up a pavilion to showcase its products and achievements in Handicraft and Handloom sectors.
As many as five government departments/ corporations including the Department of Handloom, Handicraft, Industries, Women Development Corporation have set up their stalls in an attractive manner to showcase their products.
The Trade Fair which will continue up to 27th of November, 2018 has been represented by 8 artisans of different departments. The special attraction of the Fair is the live demonstration by the craftsmen of all the three regions of the state.
High-quality products including Shwals, Carpets, Paper machie, Saffron, and Dry Fruit are available in the Fare.
While interacting with the artisans the Director Handicrafts J&K urged the participants to ensure that only genuine products of the state are displayed during the exhibition.