JK showcases cultural treasure-trove in St Petersburg, Helsinki, Stockholm

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, OCTOBER 12:
The Department of Culture and Department of Tourism jointly organized road shows in St Petersburg (Russia), Helsinki (Finland) and Stockholm (Sweden) to promote the cultural treasure-trove and tourism potential of Jammu and Kashmir in these cities.
The J&K delegation was led by Commissioner Secretary, Culture, and Mohammed Saleem Shishgar. Director Tourism Kashmir Tasaduq Jeelani and other concerned officers from the State are also part of the delegation.
In St Petersburg, Consular General of India, Deepak Miglani, was the Guest of Honor.
In Helsinki roadshow Finland's travel trade representatives and media professionals participated. Ambassador of India to Finland, MsVani Rao was the Guest of Honor.
In Stockholm Roadshow started with a colorful cultural programmes about Indian dances.
Monica Kapil Mohta, Ambassador of India to Sweden was the Guest of Honor on the occasion.
Several films regarding Jammu & Kashmir were shown during these road shows.