About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 16, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

JK set to implement National Viral Hepatitis Control Program

Health Deptt designates state, district labs to fight hepatitis

In order to combat hepatitis, J&K is set to implement the National Viral Hepatitis Control Program (NHVCP) as the Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department Monday constituted a state program steering committee for its implementation and designated referral labs for the screening of suspected cases.
An order issued by the health department stated that two state-level modal treatment centres will be setup at the department of microbiology at GMC Srinagar and GMC Jammu to provide comprehensive screening and treatment facilities.
For the two-state referral laboratories, the department issued guidelines that said that the labs will function with existing available resources for diagnosis of suspected cases.
“Testing of samples for viral hepatitis will be done as per prescribed guidelines for testing. Some state labs will be identified and their capacity will be strengthened to perform serological and nucleic acid tests (NAT),” said the order which also mentions norms for the labs.
As per the norms, the testing will be done of the samples received from the co-located treatment sites and other state and district labs.
It focuses on ensuring a referral mechanism to the treatment centre, storing of plasma for viral load NAT and develop panel used for evaluation purpose.
The order informed that the labs shall follow a common plan, standard operating procedure (SOPs) and reporting forms for carrying out the activity.
“Ensure that records pertaining to testing, equipment, manpower, facility etc are maintained. Ensure quality management systems in pre-analytic, analytic and post-analytic processes of testing,” read the guidelines.
It notified that labs will maintain a minimum performance standards for the laboratory to be functional at all times and participate in external quality assessment scheme (EQAS) mandated by CoE.
“State labs shall prepare IQC panel which will include weakly positive and negative controls. Shall monitor the IQC results regularly and levy-Jennings charts will be prepared and reviewed every month.”
The aim of the labs is to ensure that the samples for EQAS are sent to designated labs in proper packaging and controlled temperature as norms.
It has also designated six district laboratories at Anantnag, Pulwama, Baramulla, Kathua, Doda and Rajouri district hospitals to implement the NVHCP.
The terms and conditions for district labs include sample collection and serological testing under NHVCP, molecular testing where feasible, and sample transportation for molecular testing where it is necessary.
In another order on Monday, the health department has also constituted a state program steering committee for the implementation of the NVHCP.
“The committee shall monitor and provide guidance for the implementation of NVHCP in the state and will advice new interventions over the process of implementation. The committee will meet once in six months,” it said.
A health official said under the program they will enhance community awareness on hepatitis and stress on preventive measures among general population especially high-risk groups and in hotspots.
“It will provide early diagnosis and management of viral hepatitis at all levels of healthcare,” he said.
NVHCP is an integrated initiative by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India to achieve Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3.3 aiming at ending viral hepatitis by 2030.
It aims to develop standard diagnostic and treatment protocols for the management of viral hepatitis and its complications.
Last year, south Kashmir’s Shopian district faced a major health crisis between March and July, as 420 persons were detected positive for hepatitis B and C after an assessment was conducted by the health authorities in 18 villages of Vehil area.

 

 

 

Latest News

20mn children were not vaccinated in 2018: UN

20mn children were not vaccinated in 2018: UN

Jul 15 | PTI/AFP
CRPF men saves girl from drowning in Baramulla, video goes viral

CRPF men saves girl from drowning in Baramulla, video goes viral

Jul 15 | Agencies
Over Rs 3 cr welfare loan, relief sanctioned for 316 police personnel

Over Rs 3 cr welfare loan, relief sanctioned for 316 police personnel

Jul 15 | Agencies
NC condemns killing of personal security guard Riyaz Ahmed

NC condemns killing of personal security guard Riyaz Ahmed

Jul 15 | Rising Kashmir News
JUH activists protest against assault of Muslim cleric

JUH activists protest against assault of Muslim cleric

Jul 15 | Agencies
No proposal to recognise one yr Master

No proposal to recognise one yr Master's degree from foreign countries ...

Jul 15 | Press Trust of India
Man stabs wife to death, hangs self in Jammu

Man stabs wife to death, hangs self in Jammu

Jul 15 | Agencies
Protest march in Nashik against lynching incidents

Protest march in Nashik against lynching incidents

Jul 15 | Press Trust of India
Forces launch CASO in Khudwani Kulgam

Forces launch CASO in Khudwani Kulgam

Jul 15 | Agencies
European powers urge de-escalation in Iran nuclear crisis

European powers urge de-escalation in Iran nuclear crisis

Jul 15 | PTI/AFP
12 Army men among 13 killed in Himachal building collapse

12 Army men among 13 killed in Himachal building collapse

Jul 15 | Press Trust of India
Police arrests two drug peddlers in Budgam

Police arrests two drug peddlers in Budgam

Jul 15 | RK Online Desk
After BDS clearance, traffic restored on Rajouri-Poonch highway

After BDS clearance, traffic restored on Rajouri-Poonch highway

Jul 15 | RK Online Desk
14th batch of 5,210 yatris leave Jammu for Amarnath cave

14th batch of 5,210 yatris leave Jammu for Amarnath cave

Jul 15 | Press Trust of India
Babri Masjid demolition case: Special judge seeks 6 months

Babri Masjid demolition case: Special judge seeks 6 months' from SC to ...

Jul 15 | Press Trust of India
Suspicious material found on Rajouri-Poonch highway, traffic suspnded

Suspicious material found on Rajouri-Poonch highway, traffic suspnded

Jul 15 | RK Online Desk
Pak intruder shot dead by BSF in Samba

Pak intruder shot dead by BSF in Samba

Jul 15 | RK Online Desk
India calls off Chandrayaan-2 moon mission over

India calls off Chandrayaan-2 moon mission over 'technical snag'

Jul 15 | Agencies
Three more Amarnath yatries die

Three more Amarnath yatries die

Jul 15 | RK Online Desk
5,000 pilgrims to be allowed to visit Kartarpur Sahib per day: Pak

5,000 pilgrims to be allowed to visit Kartarpur Sahib per day: Pak

Jul 15 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 16, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

JK set to implement National Viral Hepatitis Control Program

Health Deptt designates state, district labs to fight hepatitis

              

In order to combat hepatitis, J&K is set to implement the National Viral Hepatitis Control Program (NHVCP) as the Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department Monday constituted a state program steering committee for its implementation and designated referral labs for the screening of suspected cases.
An order issued by the health department stated that two state-level modal treatment centres will be setup at the department of microbiology at GMC Srinagar and GMC Jammu to provide comprehensive screening and treatment facilities.
For the two-state referral laboratories, the department issued guidelines that said that the labs will function with existing available resources for diagnosis of suspected cases.
“Testing of samples for viral hepatitis will be done as per prescribed guidelines for testing. Some state labs will be identified and their capacity will be strengthened to perform serological and nucleic acid tests (NAT),” said the order which also mentions norms for the labs.
As per the norms, the testing will be done of the samples received from the co-located treatment sites and other state and district labs.
It focuses on ensuring a referral mechanism to the treatment centre, storing of plasma for viral load NAT and develop panel used for evaluation purpose.
The order informed that the labs shall follow a common plan, standard operating procedure (SOPs) and reporting forms for carrying out the activity.
“Ensure that records pertaining to testing, equipment, manpower, facility etc are maintained. Ensure quality management systems in pre-analytic, analytic and post-analytic processes of testing,” read the guidelines.
It notified that labs will maintain a minimum performance standards for the laboratory to be functional at all times and participate in external quality assessment scheme (EQAS) mandated by CoE.
“State labs shall prepare IQC panel which will include weakly positive and negative controls. Shall monitor the IQC results regularly and levy-Jennings charts will be prepared and reviewed every month.”
The aim of the labs is to ensure that the samples for EQAS are sent to designated labs in proper packaging and controlled temperature as norms.
It has also designated six district laboratories at Anantnag, Pulwama, Baramulla, Kathua, Doda and Rajouri district hospitals to implement the NVHCP.
The terms and conditions for district labs include sample collection and serological testing under NHVCP, molecular testing where feasible, and sample transportation for molecular testing where it is necessary.
In another order on Monday, the health department has also constituted a state program steering committee for the implementation of the NVHCP.
“The committee shall monitor and provide guidance for the implementation of NVHCP in the state and will advice new interventions over the process of implementation. The committee will meet once in six months,” it said.
A health official said under the program they will enhance community awareness on hepatitis and stress on preventive measures among general population especially high-risk groups and in hotspots.
“It will provide early diagnosis and management of viral hepatitis at all levels of healthcare,” he said.
NVHCP is an integrated initiative by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India to achieve Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3.3 aiming at ending viral hepatitis by 2030.
It aims to develop standard diagnostic and treatment protocols for the management of viral hepatitis and its complications.
Last year, south Kashmir’s Shopian district faced a major health crisis between March and July, as 420 persons were detected positive for hepatitis B and C after an assessment was conducted by the health authorities in 18 villages of Vehil area.

 

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;