J&K set target of 1150 MW solar energy to be achieved by 2022

Published at July 19, 2018 07:02 PM 0Comment(s)636views


Agencies

Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir has been allocated a collective target of 1150 MW to be achieved by the end of 2022 out of which 450 MW have to be achieved through Grid Connected Rooftop Solar Power.

This information was given at a meeting called to review the functioning of Science & Technology department and the initiatives taken to harness all forms renewable energy in the state.


Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar who chaired the meeting said the dependence for our power needs should be shifted by generating power form Solar, Wind and other renewable sources.


The meeting was attended by Secretary Science & Technology, Fayaz Ahmad, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jammu & Kashmir Energy Development Agency (JAKEDA) and other senior officers and Engineers of the department enquired about the performance made under various projects being initiated by the department in the state with details of feedback on the completed works.

During the meeting, a presentation was made and informed that Science and Technology department has two important verticals, the JAKEDA and Science & Technology Innovation Council (ST&IC) having separate mandates.

 

