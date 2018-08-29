JK: Service rifle of policeman missing in Poonch

Press Trust of IndiaJammu
The service rifle of a constable has gone missing in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police officer said today.
An inquiry was ordered and a special investigation team was formed to recover the missing rifle, said Senior Superintendent of Police (Poonch) Rajiv Pandey.
"The service rifle of a constable was reported missing and an inquiry has been ordered into the incident," he said.
"A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is being constituted to look into the incident and recover the weapon," Pandey said.
Sources said the AK-47 rifle along with two loaded magazines belonged to a personal security officer (PSO) of a senior police officer and was reported missing from police lines in the town.