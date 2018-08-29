About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

JK: Service rifle of policeman missing in Poonch

Published at August 29, 2018 03:55 PM


Press Trust of India

Jammu

The service rifle of a constable has gone missing in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police officer said today.



An inquiry was ordered and a special investigation team was formed to recover the missing rifle, said Senior Superintendent of Police (Poonch) Rajiv Pandey.

"The service rifle of a constable was reported missing and an inquiry has been ordered into the incident," he said.

"A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is being constituted to look into the incident and recover the weapon," Pandey said.

Sources said the AK-47 rifle along with two loaded magazines belonged to a personal security officer (PSO) of a senior police officer and was reported missing from police lines in the town.

