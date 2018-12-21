JK separatists using every opportunity to fan anti-India sentiments: Rajnath

Press Trust of IndiaKevadia (Gujarat), Dec 20:
Home Minister Rajnath Singh Thursday hit out at separatists in Jammu and Kashmir, saying they exploit every possible situation to fan anti-India sentiments and incite the people.
Inaugurating the annual conference of Directors General and Inspectors General of Police at the site of the tallest statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat, the home minister said the Pakistan establishment is seeking to forge an alliance between the Sikh extremist groups, their country's Islamist outfits and Kashmir-focused militants to hurt Indian interests.
"The separatists exploit every possible situation to agitate the people, to fan anti-India sentiments which lead to law and order situations. Financing from across the border for militants and separatists is a cause of concern," he said.
Singh said Pakistan has been perpetrating militant activities on Indian soil from Jammu and Kashmir to Punjab. “The security situation in the hinterland and in Jammu and Kashmir continues to be vitiated even though stone pelting incidents have declined.”
"Attempts by militants to infiltrate in large numbers, intermittent attacks and efforts at local recruitment continue. Terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PaK remains in the form of training camps, launching pads and communication control stations," Singh said.
The home minister asked the security establishment to check efforts to revive terrorism in Punjab.
He said recent terror incidents in Punjab and related interdiction indicate concerted efforts on part of the Pakistan establishment and Sikh extremist elements based in Pakistan to revive terrorism in the border state with active support from Sikh radical and extremist entities based abroad, especially Europe and America.
"Pakistan establishment is seeking to forge an understanding between Sikh extremist groups and Pakistan-based Islamist outfits as well as Kashmir-centric militant groups for targeting Indian interests," he said.