J&K SCs, STs, BCs Dev Corporation bags ‘National Award’

July 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir news

National Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation (NSCFDC) conferred ‘National Award for Performance Excellence’ (NAPF) for State Channelizing Agencies (SCAs) for year 2017-18 to J&K SCs, STs, & BCs Development Corporation

Under the scheme the concern corporation had secured Composite score of 2.79, which according to criteria has been considered ‘Good’ on merit and entitled for 3rd prize award under Level –II of the scheme. The JK SCs, STs, & BCs Dev Corporation received Rs. 3.00 Lakh as award money.

As per the scheme cash award received by the corporation has to be utilized for purchase of Four Wheel Vehicle/ Two Wheelers for the field level staff for recovery work in the districts and upgrading of district offices by computerization.