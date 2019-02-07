‘JK Ride Safe App’ launched in JK

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, FEBRUARY 06:
Principal Secretary Transport, Animal Sheep Husbandry & Fisheries, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon, along with Transport Commissioner, Dr S P Vaid on Wednesday launched ‘JK Ride Safe App’ to improve travel safety standards.
As per an official, on the occasion, Dr Samoon emphasized upon general masses to adhere to traffic rules and regulations to make daily commuting safer.
He said the App would help in addressing issues like overloading, over peeding, violation of traffic rules, etc.
He said the App is meant to “keep you safe and protect you and make citizens more responsible.”
The App would give instant access to information about traffic violations.
Dr Vaid said that the App would help in real-time, location-based notifications and help in avoiding the potential of dangerous situations.
It was given out that the JK Ride Safe App would provide safe ride, reporting unsafe driving offences in public passenger vehicles. The users would get a timely response on action taken by field officials. The reporting would immediately be shared with officials of Motor Vehicles Department for swift action.
IG Traffic, Alok Kumar, District Development Commissioners, besides other senior officials participated in the launch function through video conferencing, the official added.