J&K Reservation (Amendment) Bill adopted unconstitutionally, alleges Mehbooba

June 25, 2019 | Agencies

Asserting that law for reservations in promotions was first brought by her father Mufti Mohammad Syed during his term as CM in 2004, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said she support it wholeheartedly, but the manner NDA adopted it is unconstitutional with sole motive of disempowering J&K’s constitution.

"Law for reservations in promotions was first brought by Mufti Sahab during his term as CM in 2004. Support it wholeheartedly but the manner that NDAs adopted is unconstitutional with sole motive of disempowering J&K’s constitution," Mehboobawrote on micro-blogging site twitter.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was introduced by Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on behalf of Home Minister Amit Shah who was present in the House.