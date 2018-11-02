JK reeling under chaos, instability: NC

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 01:
National Conference on Thursday said that no efforts are being made to pull the state out of the chaos, instability, and turmoil as large-scale disillusionment is visible towards democratic processes in state particularly in the valley.
Addressing the Party’s South Zone meeting at Town Hall Qazigund on Thursday, Party’s South Zone president, Dr. Bashir Ahmad Veeri said thousands of youngsters in the valley are feeling suffocated and choked owing to deteriorating law and order situation in the valley.
The meeting was attended by senior NC leaders, legislators and office bearers included MLA Homshalibug Abdul Majeed Bhat (Larmi), Ab Kabir Pathan, Imran Nabi Dar, Shabir Kulley, Advocate Abdul Rehman Tantray and others.
The south zone president said that the laid-back attitude of central government towards the woes of Kashmiris is shocking. “The need of the hour is to embalm the bruises of masses especially youth who stand worst affected. The situation is turning worse day by day. It is high time for GOI to restore autonomy to the state and bring a sense of relief among people here.’’
Addressing the meet MLA Homeshalibug Abdul Majeed Bhat Larmi said that Jammu and Kashmir National Conference being the oldest and biggest political dispensation of the state has every right to highlight the woes of people. “The government administration is busy in politicking; the need of the hour is to address the issue politically. The government should view writing on the wall and restore autonomy to the state. These measures will restore a sense of dignity in the people,” he said.