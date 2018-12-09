JK records 79.9% voting in Phase-VIII

Kashmir records 49.6% voter turnout, Jammu 85.1%: CEO
Kashmir records 49.6% voter turnout, Jammu 85.1%: CEO
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Dec 8:
In the 8th phase of panchayat polls held amid tight security measures on Saturday, Kashmir recorded 49.6 per cent voter turnout while overall poll percentage in the State was 79.9 per cent.
According to Chief Electoral Officer J&K, Shaleen Kabra, 85.1% polling was witnessed in Jammu division and 49.6% in Kashmir division.
Giving district-wise details, he said Kupwara witnessed 53.8% polling, Bandipora 18%, Baramulla 56.9%, Srinagar 11.6%, Budgam 9.1%, Reasi 89.8%, Kathua 84%, Samba 84%, Jammu 84.8% and Rajouri 82.4%.
Kabra said in Phase-I of panchayat polls held on November 17, 74.1% polling was recorded across J&K including 64.5% in Kashmir division and 79.4% in Jammu division.
In the Phase-II held on 20 November 2018, overall 71.1% polling was witnessed across the State with an 80.4% polling in Jammu division and 52.2% in Kashmir division.
He said in Phase-III, the State witnessed a poll percentage of 75.2% including 55.7% in Kashmir division and 83.0% in Jammu division.
In Phase-IV, he said, J&K witnessed 71.3% voting with 82.4% electors exercising their franchise in Jammu division and 32.3% in Kashmir division.
In the Phase-V, overall poll percentage of 71.1% was witnessed across the State with 85.2% polling in Jammu division and 33.7% in Kashmir division.
In the Phase-VI, overall poll percentage of 76.9% was recorded across J&K including 17.3% in Kashmir division and 84.6% in Jammu division.
In the Phase-VII, poll percentage of 75.3% was witnessed across the State with 84.8% in Jammu division and 30.3% in Kashmir division.