J&K ranked 21st among 30 states in good governance

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 22:
Jammu Kashmir holds an overall rank of 21 in the state wise comparison of 2018 in good governance.
The Public Affairs Index (PAI) – the yearly ranking of the Indian’s states by the Public Affairs Centre (PAC) is out for year 2018.
PAI is a data driven platform to rank the 30 States of India from the lens of governance.
PAC has developed PAI as a unique statistical tool to evaluate the performance of governance in the States despite their social, cultural and economic heterogeneity.
PAI 2018 comprises of 10 broad themes, 30 focus subjects and a gamut of 100 indicators.
In Transparency and Accountability, the state is at the rank 22.
In Essential Infrastructure, the State is at rank 23.
Under the category, Support to Human Development that takes care of education and health, the state of Jammu and Kashmir is at rank 17.
In the Social Protection it is ranked 11 in 2018. This category takes care of public distribution system, social justice, status of minorities and the employment status of the population.
For the category Women and Children that takes care of various parameters about the state and status of the vulnerable sections of the society, Jammu and Kashmir is bad at rank 23. This category analyses the crime rate against the two sections, the institutional deliveries and the women empowerment besides other host parameters to arrive at a conclusion.
Under the category of Environment, Jammu and Kashmir is gradually doing the worst. A crucial category that takes care of pollution levels, rainfall, waste management and a dozen odd other parameters having the potential of the impact the overall ecology of the place puts Jammu and Kashmir at rank 28, that is third from the worst side.
For the parameter inequality, Jammu and Kashmir is at No 11.