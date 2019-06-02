JK Prisons deptt in collaboration with CAUSE organizesIftaar at Central Jail Sgr

June 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir Prisons department in collaboration with an NGO CAUSE organized Dawat-e-Iftaar at Central Jail Srinagar, during which mental health and drug de-addiction awareness program was held for the jail inmates.

The official spokesperson Director General of Police & Prisons J&K Dilbag Singh, IPS was the chief guest on the occasion. Principal District & Sessions Judge Srinagar Abdul Rashid, DIG Prisons Dr M. S. Lone, Prof. Raes Qadri Dean Students Welfare University of Kashmir, Dr Showkat Shafi, Dy Director DIQA, KU, Zubair Rashid, Patron CAUSE, Senior Prison and police officers were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Dilbag Singh said that the purpose of this program was to raise awareness among the inmates and staff about mental illnesses and strategies to attain mental health and wellness.

He said that jail authorities are putting in their best efforts to ensure stress-free life inside the prisons and towards this many steps are being taken. Psychiatric consultations, yoga meditation, art therapy, sports and cultural activities are a regular feature of all the jails. He added that the jails are by and large tobacco and drug free. Every year programs on drug de-addiction are being organised in the jails.

He said jail authorities ensure that all arrangements for fasting are in place in the jails so that the inmates don’t face any difficulty during the holy month. Changes in diet as suggested by the Prison Medical Officers are also made. DGP wished all the inmates blessing of the Ramadan.